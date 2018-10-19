Deputies searching for man who exposed himself to store clerk

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry authorities are searching for a man who exposed himself to a store clerk at a gas station.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said it happened at “The Station” on 1547 Charleston Highway just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 5 when a man approached the customer window with his private parts exposed.
“We’re asking that if anyone has any information on this individual, please contact us,” the sheriff said. “This individual needs to be identified.”
The employee said that she greeted the customer initially before he drew attention to his exposure.
According to a report, the suspect wished her to have a “blessed day” before looking down at himself before walking away.
“The employee then realized the subject’s intent,” OCSO officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550, OCSO investigators at (803) 533-5824, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
“If anyone recognizes this subject, please call us,” Ravenell said. “This could have been anyone’s mother or sister or even daughter that this was done in front of.”
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.