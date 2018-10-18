Family members say SC deputies shot in ‘ambush attack’ in need of prayers, continued support

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two weeks after an ambush style attack left one police officer dead and six others injured, the family members of those still recovering in the hospital are reaching out for prayers.
Investigators said 74-year-old Fred Hopkins opened fire on three Florence County Sheriff’s Deputies on Oct. 3, injuring all three.
As city police officers responded to the call for backup, investigators said he continued to shoot at law enforcement and injured four city police officers. One of those officers, Sgt. Terrence Carraway, 52, died from his injuries. Hopkins is charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder related to the shooting.
Florence County Deputy Arie Davis, Investigator Farrah Turner, and Investigator Sarah Miller remain hospitalized following the shooting.
Davis’ father, Michael Davis, said his daughter is gaining strength as each day passes.
“I didn’t know what to think at first…didn’t know what to think,” Davis said. “It was very scary. But when I got a call from her Captain he did say she got shot in the leg so don’t worry but you need to get to the hospital as soon as possible.”
Davis said his daughter is overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and prayer from the community, state and nation.
“She’s doing great and holding up well,” he said. “She’s broken down a couple of times, but she realizes God has favored on her life and she gives him all the praise.”
A 2012 graduate of Creek Bridge High School, Davis joined the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in 2015.
“I was proud of her, but nervous because of what the job is,” her father said.
When Davis joined the department, Turner helped train her and rode along with Turner to learn the ropes, according to Turner’s uncle, Herbert Godwin.
“When this happened, the only thing running through my mind is how could this have happened to two people who are so focused on doing what’s right,” Godwin said.
Both Turner and Davis attend the Word of God Outreach Ministry in Scranton, where their fathers serve as pastor and deacon, respectively.
Godwin said Turner remains in critical condition and is not awake. Davis said his daughter is slowly getting back on her feet and could be discharged as soon as next week. When she was able to get on her feet, her father said her first request was to see how Sarah Miller and Farrah Turner were doing.
“It was a very touching moment when her and Sarah saw each other after that incident,” Davis said. “They held hands, they cried and they both said how they were trying to protect each other that day.”
Yamekia Robinson, a friend of Turner, said while they didn’t talk every day, she knew Turner would be there if she needed her.
“She personally affected me and my family about four months ago,” Robinson said. “She sat down with one of my children and talked to them about how to be straight and do the right thing and I didn’t even know it at the time. I found out the next day and told her thank you, but that’s just the kind of person she was.”
Earlier this week, investigators revealed more than 120 guns were found inside the Hopkins home. They believe three guns, a pistol and two military style rifles, were used in the attack. The preliminary investigation also showed nearly 390 rounds were fired by 13 law enforcement officers during the incident. Hopkins is said to have fired 39 rounds.
