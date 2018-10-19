Florence County Sheriff’s deputies leave hospital two weeks after mass shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More than two weeks after 7 officers were shot during a mass shooting, one dying from his injuries, two Florence County Sheriff’s deputies left the hospital to a round of applause.
Friday afternoon, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arie Davis and FCSO Investigator Sarah Miller left Carolinas Hospital in Florence after being patients there.
Davis left the hospital in an ambulance being transported directly to a rehab facility. Miller left in a car with family, she will also undergo rehab.
They were shot on October 3 when deputies with FCSO were executing a search warrant for Seth Hopkins. His father, Frederick Hopkins, allegedly opened fire on deputies, shooting seven.
Over 390 shell casings were collected from the exterior and approximately 39 shell casings were recovered from the interior of the residence. It is believed three different weapons were used by the suspect; analysis is being done to confirm this. More than 126 additional guns were collected from the home.
The 74-year-old Hopkins is charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
Florence police officer Terrence Carraway, 52, died from the injuries he sustained. He served as an officer for the FPD for 30 plus years. He retired after 23 years with the Air Force of the 315th Airlift Wing, stationed out of Charleston Air Force Base, as a technical sergeant.
FCSO Investigator Farrah Turner remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Davis’ father, Michael Davis, said his daughter is gaining strength as each day passes.
“I didn’t know what to think at first…didn’t know what to think,” Davis said. “It was very scary. But when I got a call from her Captain he did say she got shot in the leg so don’t worry but you need to get to the hospital as soon as possible.”
Davis said his daughter is overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and prayer from the community, state and nation.
Florence Police Sgt. Scott Williamson was also shot and is undergoing extensive rehab in Atlanta, GA.
“Scott is stronger every day, we are encouraged by his continued progress and hopeful that he is able to make a full recovery,” his sister-in-law, Tara Hedges Jones, said.
The other officers shot were: Officer Brian Hart and Officer Travis Scott, both of the Florence Police Department.
