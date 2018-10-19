Former Gamecock Bradley Jr. Named ALCS Most Valuable Player

Bradley Jr. had nine RBI in the five ALCS games, helping Boston to its fourth World Series appearance since 2004. His three-run double in Game 2 helped Boston to a 7-5 win in Fenway Park on Sunday, Oct. 14. Bradley hit a grand slam in the eighth inning of the Red Sox’s 8-2 win on Tuesday. He then hit a two-run home run to give Boston a lead it would never relinquish in an 8-6 victory on Wednesday. Bradley had a .400 on-base percentage and a .667 slugging percentage in the five games.