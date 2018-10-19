Free event Friday designed to help homeless veterans get back on their feet

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is hosting a daylong event Friday to help veterans get the help they need to get back on thier feet.
The 19th annual Stand Down Against Homelessness event offers free health screenings, flu vaccinations, HIV testing, clothing vouchers, food, haircuts, legal counseling and job resources.
It is being held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Community Resource and Referral Center, at 2424 City Hall Ln. in North Charleston. That's inside the American Red Cross building.
The Opening Ceremony begins at 8 a.m. and services will be offered from 8:15 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.
Transportation to the Community Resource and Referral Center will be provided from One80 Place, Joseph Floyd Manor and Neighborhood House beginning at 7 a.m. Vans will return to each location by 4 p.m.
The annual effort is a partnership between the hospital and Goodwill Industries of Lower South Carolina and Palmetto Warrior Connection.
