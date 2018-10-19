Georgetown man charged with kidnapping 77-year-old woman, burglarizing home

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - A Georgetown man faces charges in the kidnapping, assault and burglary of a 77-year-old Sampit woman, deputies say.
Adam Corbett Morris, 37, is charged in connection with an incident reported on Oct. 7 on St. Delight Road, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie.
The victim told deputies a man rang her doorbell around 9 p.m. asking for water. When she returned with a bottle of water, he forced his way into her house and demanded money, she said.
Morris dragged the victim through the house until he found a purse containing some cash, according to a report. Deputies say he took the money and left by the front door, after attempting to wipe away his fingerprints from door handles.
Morris was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
