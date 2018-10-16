‘I think you’re a little obsessed with me:’ Content of text messages focus of day seven of Tammy Moorer trial

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - On Tuesday, the state focused on the content of text messages rather than solely on phone numbers that were in communication during day seven of Tammy Moorer’s kidnapping trial.
Moorer is charged in connection with the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.
A law enforcement officer with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department took the stand Tuesday morning to go over specific messages sent from Moorer's phone.
Will Lynch testified about software he used to dump Tammy and Sidney Moorer's phones. He said this software allows them to look at text messages sent, calls made or missed, and websites visited on the cell phone.
Lynch said this software makes it easier to see how someone is using their phone. He identified Tammy Moorer’s phone number as ending in 3174 and Sidney Moorer's phone number ending in 3175.
The witness testified that in looking at the data from both phones, they didn't communicate with one another between Nov. 2 and Dec. 18, 2013.
Lynch said the first time data showed the phones interact was around 4 a.m. on Dec. 18.
"There's messages asking – basically from Tammy's phone to Sidney's phone - asking ‘Can you bring me the pot stickers and the orange juice?’ Sidney's phone replies, ‘Yes ma'am,’" Lynch testified.
Lynch added that sexually explicit text messages were sent by Tammy Moorer from her husband Sidney Moorer's phone and it was that testimony which led to the defense to motion for a mistrial after the jury was excused.
The motion was ultimately denied after the state made their case as to why the texts were brought up in the first place.
In his testimony, Lynch also said he was able to tell Tammy Moorer was using both her own phone and Sidney Moorer's phone during November and December of 2013.
During that time frame, he said Sidney Moorer's phone had communication with Elvis’ phone, a woman named Ashley and a man named Caleb.
Sexually explicit text messages were sent from Sidney’s phone to other people during this time frame as well, according to Lynch.
Lynch added that Tammy Moorer sent some messages from her phone telling people to text Sidney Moorer's phone because her battery was about to die.
The witness also read some of the texts sent from Sidney Moorer's phone to Elvis out loud.
"To Heather, it says ‘What do you want to talk about?’ and Heather responds, ‘I think you’re a little obsessed with me,’” Lynch testified. “Sidney responds, ‘Nah, it was a bore.’ Sidney responds to Heather, ‘If you want to speak to me, call now. Otherwise leave me alone forever.’ And then heather responds, ‘Really? So that’s why you’re still childishly texting me from your cheating husband’s phone?’ Then there’s a message right after that from Sidney that says, ‘Call the number, it’s me,’ and then Heather responds, ‘You call.’”
Also to take the stand was Heather Elvis’s former roommate, Bri Warrelmann. She said her and Heather didn’t hit it off right away, but once they started working together more at the Tilted Kilt, that’s when they became friends.
Warrelmann said the feeling was mutual to move in together. She also talked about the last time she spoke with Heather in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2013.
