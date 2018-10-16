‘I think you’re a little obsessed with me:’ Content of text messages focus of day seven of Tammy Moorer trial

"To Heather, it says ‘What do you want to talk about?’ and Heather responds, ‘I think you’re a little obsessed with me,’” Lynch testified. “Sidney responds, ‘Nah, it was a bore.’ Sidney responds to Heather, ‘If you want to speak to me, call now. Otherwise leave me alone forever.’ And then heather responds, ‘Really? So that’s why you’re still childishly texting me from your cheating husband’s phone?’ Then there’s a message right after that from Sidney that says, ‘Call the number, it’s me,’ and then Heather responds, ‘You call.’”