North Charleston gathering leads to 911 call from store owner
October 18, 2018 at 10:00 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 10:00 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A gathering of nearly 40 people lead to a 911 call from a store owner that sparked outrage, and many are left with questions as to why it happened in the first place.

Video taken from outside of a North Charleston gas station shows a woman calling police on people who just wrapped up a peaceful march against violence.

A statement was released on behalf of Murhpy Express Usa today in response to the incident.

It says in part: "We have spoken with members of our staff and local authorities and reviewed security camera footage from the location. We can confirm that the group of 30-40 individuals – many of them children who were gathered at the location following the march – were calm and peaceful. "

