Pedestrian struck by vehicle while crossing railroad tracks, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are investigating a Thursday night accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a car.
Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the railroad crossing on East Montague Avenue between Gaynor Street and Railroad Avenue, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said. That's where they found a pedestrian lying between both sets of railroad tracks suffering a head wound.
The vehicle involved was stopped near the railroad crossing, Pryor said.
Investigators say it appears the pedestrian was illegally crossing the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west on East Montague Avenue.
EMS took the injured man to an area hospital.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.