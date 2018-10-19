Police investigate shooting of 5-year-old in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police say a shooting at an apartment complex sent a 5-year-old to the hospital.
Police responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the Ashley Arms Apartments in the 1100 block of Crull Drive to a reported shooting, according to spokesman Charles Francis.
The victim, a 5-year-old girl, was shot in the leg, he said. Investigators say the girl was walking with an adult in a breezeway of the apartment complex when the shot came through the door of an adjacent apartment, striking her in the leg.
A male and a female exited the apartment where the shot was fired and checked on the victim, Francis said. The female remained on scene and the male left before police arrived, and police are working with witnesses to identify the male, Francis said.
EMS took the child to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Central Detective.
