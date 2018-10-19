Proposal could make it illegal to sleep in public places on James Island

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - James Island is considering a new ordinance that would prohibit people from sleeping or loitering in public places on James Island.
The James Island Town Council is scheduled to have a second reading of the proposed ordinance during Thursday night’s council meeting.
If voted on and passed, the ordinance would go into effect immediately.
The ordinance would cover areas like outside restaurants, parks, parking lots, and public restrooms and schools.
According to the ordinance, anyone suspected of violating the new law would be allowed to explain their reason for being at the location to a police officer before being arrested.
If law enforcement doesn’t allow the suspect to explain themselves or if their original explanation is found to be true at trial, no one will be convicted.
If you’re caught breaking the proposed ordinance, you could face up to 30 days in jail and a fine.
This is the second time the proposed ordinance has been scheduled for a second reading.
Voting on the ordinance was pushed back during a town council meeting in September to allow for more consideration of the proposal.
