RCSD deputies and teachers face off in softball fundraiser for special needs athletics program

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County deputies played in a softball game Tuesday night against teachers and staff from Lexington Richland School District 5.
It was a fundraiser put on by the Chapin High School Student Government as part of the Field of Dreams project.
The money will go to the Screaming Eagles Special needs athletic team.
Fans had a chance to meet the cast of Live PD and the RCSD K9s and have their picture taken with the Screaming Eagles mascot.
