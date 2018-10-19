School district fires cook after he serves kangaroo meat to students

POTTER, NE (RNN) – A school cook who mixed kangaroo meat into the chili he made for students in western Nebraska is out of a job.
Kevin Frei was fired as head cook in the Potter-Dix Public Schools after serving the exotic meat and several children reported feeling ill, KSID radio reported.
Potter-Dix Public Schools Superintendent Mike Williams sent a letter to parents addressing last week’s lunch that mixed kangaroo meat with beef.
"If we were to have food or ingredients that are out of the ordinary, they should be listed on the menu so that the students and families are aware of what they would be being served,” Williams said.
“We will no way be serving food of this nature again. Period."
“I do not think that kangaroo meat is unhealthy or dangerous,” Williams continued, noting it must meet U.S. Department of Agriculture standards. “But, it is without a doubt not a normal staple of our diet and will not, nor will any other non-staple foods, be a part of the Potter-Dix food program.”
Potter is in the Nebraska panhandle, about 80 miles east of Cheyenne, WY.
