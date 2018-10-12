Sen. Lindsey Graham tours Socastee neighborhood still recovering from Florence

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham spent Friday touring a Horry County neighborhood devastated by flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence last month.
Many homeowners were able to get back into their homes on Sunday, nearly a month after the storm made landfall in the United States. Homes in the neighborhood sat underneath as much as six feet of water for a week and a half before residents were able to see the destruction first hand.
“We thought, oh things are going to be wet, we’ll have to rip out the walls,” Sheree Jones said. “We walk in and that is not water…that is literally the upside down of a toilet sitting on my floor, that’s garbage. It’s amazing what gets inside just by seeping through the cracks.”
Jones bought her home two months ago, moving the final pieces of furniture in on Sept. 1, about a week and a half before Florence hit. Now, she and her mother are working to gut the entire house and start from scratch.
“We’ve told my kids over and over this is sticks, this is paint that’s all it is,” she said. “This doesn’t matter, we’re safe. But when they see all their stuff being thrown out in the street and rifled through and nothing is salvageable nothing. Not their birthday cards, not their drawings, not their handprints…it’s not salvageable. You can’t.”
Senator Graham spoke with around two dozen residents who live in the neighborhood and share an experience similar to Jones. Graham didn’t mince words when he told residents to seriously consider relocating to higher ground.
“If this has happened to you three times, there’s a federal program to help you find a house on higher ground that’s safer,” Graham said. “I know that’s hard decision to make but you have to start thinking about avoiding this in the future. As to rebuilding, there’s money to help but we’re going to have to come to grips with the fact that there are some places in this county and in South Carolina that you just can’t live safely anymore.”
Many residents said they do not qualify for FEMA assistance because they have flood insurance. However, several said they have taken out loans equivalent to a second mortgage to cover the damage insurance won’t.
“We knew the risks when we bought the house given we’re only about a block from the Intracoastal Waterway, but we never ever thought our worst nightmare would come true within weeks of living in the house,” Jones said. “Not only that but six feet of water!”
Graham said ten days after Florence made landfall, Congress approved more than one billion dollars in relief aid to be distributed between the Carolinas. He encouraged residents to apply for those monies in an attempt to relocate out of the low-lying area.
