Several businesses set to open in Nexton community next year

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Nexton is one of the newest neighborhoods in Summerville, and several businesses have already said they’d open up stores next year.
The companies will be able to move into the area starting in the spring, and most will be able to open their doors by next summer. Here’s a full list of what we know is coming to the area.
- Halls Chophouse
- Poogan’s Porch
- Halls Chophouse
- Poogan’s Porch
- Taco Boy
- Southern First Bank
- Guinot Skin Care
- Title Boxing Studio
- Trident Dentistry
- Bad Daddys Burger Bar
- Optical Impressions
- Simple to Sublime
- Bey+Eloise
- Fuji Sushi
Harris Teeter has also bought land in the area.
Over the next year, there could be upwards of 1,500 people living in this community, according to Alicia Smith, the Marketing Coordinator at Nexton.
With the large number of people expected to move the area, new homes and apartments are being built in the area. For some developers, it’s their first time building in South Carolina.
“As our business has grown, we investigated Charleston,” the Division vice president of Homes By Dickerson Rachel Bailey said. “With a thriving market down here, it was kind of hard to look away. So we decided to pursue the opportunity. There aren’t that many builders that build a custom product at a good price point, so we offer that flexibility for somebody.”’
Other developers in this area include Ashton Woods, David Weekly, Del Webb, Pulte Homes, Saussy Burbank, and Truehomes.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.