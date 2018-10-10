Sidney Moorer transferred to Horry County Detention Center

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Sidney Moorer has been transferred to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as his wife’s trial on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Heather Elvis continues this week.
According to jail records, Moorer was booked Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
In pretrial motions Monday, the State mentioned that Sidney Moorer could be called to testify.
Sidney Moorer’s original trial for the kidnapping in June 2016 ended in a mistrial, and he’s currently serving time for obstruction of justice in that case.
