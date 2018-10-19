Tammy Moorer begins her testimony in kidnapping trial

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two days after announcing her intention to testify, Tammy Moorer took the stand in her own defense late Friday morning.
The defendant, charged in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis, cried while testifying when she recalled being unable to attend her father’s funeral and had to leave a note with him. She said she was in chains and her hands were tied behind her back while doing this.
When asked if she was married, Moorer said she was and that her husband’s name is Sidney. She also pointed out her kids who were in the courtroom.
Moorer’s testimony was set to resume after the jury returned from lunch.
Before Moorer took the stand, a records director from a Loris hospital testified that a March 25, 2014 record showed the defendant had a positive pregnancy test.
The jury also heard from a records director from Conway Medical Center. During Moorer’s testimony, she said staff at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center didn’t believe she was pregnant, so she was taken to the medical center three days later.
Conway Medical Center records for Tammy Moorer on March 28, 2014 indicate a positive pregnancy test as well. The records director testified that on that date, Moorer was six weeks and six days pregnant.
Before she took the stand, several other witnesses for the defense testified. Several noted they knew Elvis, with one saying he thought he saw her at a bar after she disappeared.
First to take the stand, though, was Sydney Moffitt, who said she briefly worked with Elvis and even moved in with her for a little while.
Timothy Tindall took the stand and said he met Elvis through Moffitt and they hung out sometimes. He told the state on cross examination he didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance.
Thursday’s proceedings were rough for the defense team. Five of their witnesses were not allowed to testify because they allegedly violated their sequestration order.
The state said Tammy Moorer's son, two of his siblings, the defendant’s mother and another witness were in a holding room and were under a sequester order.
A bailiff testified the group was watching a live stream of the trial even though they were sequestered.
Reporter Marissa Tansino will be live tweeting inside the courtroom. Follow along with those tweets here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.