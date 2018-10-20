Portion of I-26 WB in Charleston closed after fatal accident; traffic being diverted to Ravenel bridge

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say I-26 westbound in Charleston is closed following a fatal accident, and traffic is being diverted to the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.
Charleston police say it’s in the area of mile marker 218 where westbound lanes are closed to traffic.
According to police, a motorcyclist died in the single vehicle accident.
CPD Traffic officials say the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased beneath the elevated roadway.
The accident happened around 9 p.m.
