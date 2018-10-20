Improvement designs to be revealed for busy James Island intersection

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Improvements are on the way for a James Island intersection that some consider dangerous.
The meeting of Central Park Road and Riverland Drive has a history of problems, and many are hoping for long awaited updates will make the area safer and easier to traverse.
The improvements are a part of a bigger project on James Island that is addressing intersection and bike and pedestrian needs.
On Oct. 24, the public will get the first look at design ideas for the Central Park Road and Riverland Drive portion of those changes.
A meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30pm at James Island Charter High School.
The roadway is curvy. It’s busy, and it’s a part of a school zone.
The intersection sits right by Murray-LaSaine Elementary School.
So, it’s not only the everyday traffic this area deals with but also school drop-off and pick-up traffic.
It’s also a growing area, and with the news homes comes more traffic and more frustration.
“Several traffic accidents…I’ve seen cars not slow down, I’ve seen people throw coffee at our crossing guard and say some pretty ugly things,” Lauren Dasher said.
She’s a parent of a child at the nearby elementary school.
“It’s shocking to me how little some people care about the safety right here in front of our school,” Dasher continued. “I encourage people to get involved in the pre-planning, so there aren’t complaints afterwards. We all live in this community, and we all need to be a part of the decision making.”
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.