Mother files suit after child bitten during naptime

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A southwest Arkansas woman filed a civil lawsuit this week against her child’s former daycare and it’s owner.
According to records filed in Miller County Circuit Court, Latoya Griffin filed a suit against Alphabet Academy and its owner, Dominique Lofton. The suit alleged Griffin’s 11-month-old son was bitten several times by another child who had climbed into the playpen earlier this year.
According to the lawsuit, Griffin alleged that the daycare did not have adequate supervision and that her son will have permanent injuries from the alleged attack.
The lawsuit seeks damages related to the child’s injuries.
According to the suit, Griffin claimed she took her son to Alphabet Academy in Nashville, AR on August 17, 2018. The suit claimed her son was sleeping in his playpen when another child “crawled over into the Minor Child’s playpen and attacked him”, the suit stated.
The investigation by the Arkansas Department of Human Services and police continues. Meanwhile Alphabet has closed for business.
Griffin previously told KSLA that her son had been bitten more than 30 times.
