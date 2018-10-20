Significant weather changes this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A strong cold front will arrive late Saturday bringing the potential of rain and much cooler weather for the second half of the weekend. Ahead of the front, temperatures will be considerably warmer today with high temperatures in the 80s. Behind the front, we’ll wake up to 50s tomorrow morning and only warm into the 60s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase today with the chance of a few late afternoon/evening showers as the cold front nears the Lowcountry. Once the front passes through, the sky will clear leading to a very sunny day on Sunday. Next week looks quiet to start with the chance of rain possible increasing late in the week.
TODAY: Increasing Clouds. A Few Late Day Showers. High 85.
SUNDAY: Sunny and Much Cooler. High 67.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Not as Cool. High 71.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.
