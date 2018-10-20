South Carolina crossing guard killed by train on first day of work

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - A 28-year-old train crossing guard attendant died Friday afternoon when he was hit by a train on his first day on the job, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis.
The man was hit about 2:20 p.m. at a private crossing leading to an apartment complex construction site across from the Hartwell Village shopping center.
Addis said the victim was working for a temporary agency out of Greenville.
He was hired to be a crossing attendant where this private roadway crossed the railroad to the construction site. It was his responsibility to be a lookout for oncoming trains and alert vehicles crossing the railroad when it was safe to cross, Addis said.
Addis said based on reports from the crew of the train, the victim was sitting at the crossing grade on the pavement with his back to the oncoming train. The crew reported he appeared to be looking down when he was struck, according to Addis.
Addis said the victim was thrown approximately 45 feet after impact.
He died at the scene from blunt force trauma. His cellular telephone was lying nearby, along with ear buds, Addis said.
The train, consisting of two locomotives only, was traveling from Greenville to Toccoa, Georgia.
The victim, who was from Anderson County, was found by members of the Corinth- Shiloh Fire Department.
This incident is being investigated by the Norfolk Southern Police; Oconee County Sheriff’s Department and Oconee County Coroner Office.
