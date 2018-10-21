The Citadel holds on to lead, Silver Shako with 34-32 victory

Udinski tied a 57-year old school record (Bobby Mitchell, 1961) with his five touchdown passes, breaking his own VMI record with 48 completions, which came on 63 attempts for 452 yards plus two interceptions. But after Udinski connected with Jakob Herres for a 27-yard score with 2:04 to go, he overthrew Devone Humphrey in the back of the end zone on the two-point try.