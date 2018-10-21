3 Clemson dominates NC State

The third quarter scoring opened with just under four minutes left in it, when Etienne ran for his third touchdown of the day, a one-yard rush that put the Tigers up 31-0. The Wolfpack got on the board on the first play of the fourth quarter, when a Reggie Gallaspy Jr. nine-yard rush cut the Tigers’ lead to 31-7. Huegel hit his second field goal of the day and 50thof his career, a 27-yarder, a few minutes later. A two-yard rushing touchdown for Lyn-J Dixon with eight minutes left in the game rounded out the scoring, bringing the final score to 41-7.