Cooler than average for the next week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A cold front moved through late yesterday and much cooler weather is moving in for the next 24 hours. After high temperatures in the mid 80s Saturday, highs will only reach the middle 60s this afternoon. With high pressure moving into the area, full sunshine is expected for the next couple of days. There will be a noticeable breeze today that will begin to calm down tonight. With a clear sky and calming wind, temperatures will cool down significantly tonight with morning temperatures in the 40s on Monday. We can’t rule out a few spots near I-95 dropping into the upper 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Bamberg, Orangeburg, Clarendon Counties and points westward. In those areas, patchy frost is possible tomorrow morning. From I-95 to the coast, no frost is expected.