SC Senator Lindsey Graham rallies in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham traveled through the Lowcountry to rally for the republican party, specifically for Katie Arrington.
At the Bohicket Marina in Johns Island, Graham spoke on a wide range of topics including border control, the Kavanaugh hearing and the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
“Keep the economy moving forward, we will secure our border, deal with our enemies through the world, rebuild our military. Kavanaugh to me was a despicable episode to me in the history of the senate, the caravans will never be stopped by Pelosi, we are standing up to the world, we need a strong leader like trump,” says Graham.
The Palmetto State is just one of his stops on a 13-day tour to 12 states in support of the republican nominees running for office on November 6th. He says South Carolina is not a state to mess with.
“Here in South Carolina if you take me on you’re taking on most of the state, so I wouldn’t advise that down here,” says Graham.
During this tour he says he wants to speak about his disapproval for the democratic party.
“I have a simple message, I’ll build up the republican nominees,” says Graham.
He had strong words for Saudi Arabia, saying the country’s leaders are lying about the details of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
“I believe MSB is responsible for the killing in the most brutal way, his behavior is outside norms, I will never go back as long as he’s there, you will never convince me he didn’t do this,” says Graham.
The senator switched topics quickly and often during his 30-minute time on the stage. He mentioned his relationship with Brett Kavanaugh several times and talked about how he thinks Kavanaugh was mistreated.
“A little bit about Kavanaugh, I think folks on the other side played dirty, I hope they are punished all over the country,” says Graham.
He received cheers and applause from the audience as he endorsed South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to be re-elected.
“Henry is the right guy at the right time, if it’s not broke don’t fix it,” says Graham. “Our economy is well, we are rebuilding our roads, henry is a steady hand.”
At the end of his speech, Graham told the crowd that the state’s fate was in the voter’s hands.
“In two weeks from Tuesday you can decide what kind of country we want to be,” says Graham.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.