Sen. Bernie Sanders urges South Carolina to fight for Medicare for all at Saturday rally

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders held a rally in Columbia on Saturday that featured a state political figure as he urged residents to fight for Medicare for all.
The rally, held at the Koger Center in Columbia, featured South Carolina State Representative Justin Bamberg, Ohio State Senator Nina Turner, and the leader of Indivisible Midlands, who, among others, discussed the healthcare system and their desires to have Medicare and the problems they see in the system.
“What kind of dysfunctional system do we have today in which 30 million people including some 400 thousand right here in South Carolina have no health insurance and even more including many of you have insurance, but the deductibles and the co-payments are so high, you still can’t afford to go to the doctor when you need to?”
Sanders in South Carolina marks the latest notable national politician to visit South Carolina in the last few weeks.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker, and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg have all visited the state in one capacity or another.
