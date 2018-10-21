Stingrays erupt for 7 goals in home opener

After an early tally from Michael Pelech had the Swamp Rabbits up 1-0 at 2:40 of the first period, Tim Harrison deflected a shot by Tim Davison past Greenville goaltender Devin Buffalo to tie the game at less than a minute later at 3:25. The strike was Harrison’s first as a member of the Stingrays and came with a second assist for Tad Kozun.