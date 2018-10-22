Second in-person absentee voting location opens in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester County voters now have a second location to vote in-person absentee.
The new location is in Summerville at the Dorchester County Adult Education Office at 1325-A Boone Hill Road. It’s the second location to open in Dorchester County. The first was in St. George at the Voter Registration Office on Johnston Street.
Both locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
And the St George location will also be open this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
If you live in Berkeley County, you can vote at the County Elections and Voter Registration Office on Belt Drive in Moncks Corner.
In Charleston County, you have three locations to choose from: the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston or either of the two Seacoast churches in Mount Pleasant and West Ashley. The final day of absentee voting at the Summerville location is Nov. 2.
Most other spots you have until Nov. 5 to vote in-person absentee. Election Day is Nov. 6.
