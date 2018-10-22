Larger police presence expected at Berkeley High School after social media threat

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says there will be an increased presence of law enforcement at Berkeley High School Monday.
The word came from a post on the district’s Facebook page early Monday morning.
District leaders are aware of “the report quickly circulating on social media tonight concerning an anonymous threatening message received by a student that attends Berkeley High School,” the post states.
The Berkeley County School District’s Safety and Security team is working with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to identify the source of the threat, the post states.
“We take all matters concerning student and school safety seriously, and we appreciate those who are reporting these concerns and helping to keep schools safe,” the post states. “We also appreciate the immediate response of law enforcement and their commitment to ensuring our schools remain safe learning environments.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
