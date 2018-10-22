Boeing hiring more employees as it prepares to increase Dreamliner production

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Boeing South Carolina is in the process of hiring new workers at its North Charleston facility as it prepares to ramp up production of its Dreamliner 787, a company spokesman said.
The company is increasing its production to 14 planes per month, up from 12. The work will be completed between Boeing’s North Charleston facility and its facility in Everett, Washington, according to Boeing South Carolina spokesperson Elizabeth Holland.
The company will hire additional workers in production areas to ensure they are appropriately staffed for that increase, she said.
Holland could not confirm a specific number of new employees the company expects to hire, but says the hiring process is ongoing and will likely last into the new year.
“We are excited to work together with our teammates in Everett to make this production increase successful,” Holland said. “Our partnership is what fuels the efficient production of the innovative, efficient 787 Dreamliner that connects millions of people across the world.”
There was no immediate word on when the hiring of additional employees will begin.
Holland says the increased production will not take effect until 2019, but says the plant is already beginning the process of preparing the factory and working with suppliers.
