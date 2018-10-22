Customer orders 2 waters, leaves $10,000 tip at NC restaurant

GREENVILLE, NC (RNN) - A waitress at a popular hot dog restaurant in North Carolina received a huge shock when a customer left her a $10,000 cash tip, which she then chose to split with her coworkers.
A man, later identified as YouTube star Mr. Beast, walked into Sup Dogs in Greenville, NC, over the weekend, asked for two waters and left without ordering anything else.
When waitress Alaina Custer, a student at East Carolina University, returned to the table, she found $10,000 in cash along with a note that read “thanks for the delicious water,” according to The News & Observer.
Custer says she was shocked when she saw the money.
“I literally didn’t think it was real. I picked it up and it was a giant stack of hundreds… I thought someone was playing a joke on me,” she told The News & Observer. “I tried to start counting, but I was shaking too bad and it was way too much to count.”
Custer kept $800 and decided to split the rest of the money with her coworkers, WRAL reports.
“I was so blessed to have that money,” Custer told The News & Observer. “I mean, most of us that work at Sup Dogs are broke college kids and that’s going to help me out so much. We got to all split it up, which will help a lot of people.”
Other people at the restaurant with Mr. Beast filmed the event, specifically Custer’s reaction to the money.
The YouTuber, who has nearly 9 million subscribers, is known online for donating large amounts of money to unsuspecting people, often streamers on the website Twitch.
Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio said he asked the man why he did what he did.
"He said he wants everyone to know that good things still happen to good people," Oliverio told WRAL. "I thought it was pretty cool."
Mr. Beast posted a video on YouTube in March where he tipped servers with $100 bills. It has received more than 8 million views.
Any video taken at Sun Dogs has not yet been posted.
