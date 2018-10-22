Emergency crews extinguish house fire in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Emergency crews extinguished a house fire in Dorchester County Monday morning.
County officials say it happened around 11:22 a.m. when Dorchester County Fire Rescue (DCFR) received an alarm for a house fire in the 900 block of Clubhouse Road.
When crews arrived they found a one-story home with extensive smoke and fire conditions coming from the building.
“Twenty-one fire rescue personnel from DCFR and St. Paul Fire Department extinguished the fire within 43 minutes of arriving on-scene,” county officials said."One homeowner was home and noticed smoke coming from the residence while in the backyard and called 911."
"Both departments are to be commended for their quick response and continued commitment to providing the highest quality of fire service,” said Dorchester County Fire Chief Tres Atkinson.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and EMS also responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
County officials said the cause of the fire was an electrical issue involving the refrigerator.
