Jury selection starts for former chairman Jim Harrison’s statehouse corruption trial

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Jury selection starts Monday in the trial of one of the state leaders charged in the statehouse corruption probe.
James Harrison was indicted on conspiracy and misconduct charges last year as part of that probe. Harrison is a former House member and former chairman of the House judiciary committee.
Two months ago, he was indicted on a new perjury charge after being accused of lying to the grand jury in the probe.
Harrison was one of five people charged in the corruption probe last year. Two of those, former lawmakers Richard Quinn Junior and John Courson, have pleaded guilty in the case.
Jury selection is scheduled to start at 10 a.m..
