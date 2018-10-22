Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 7)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 7 catches for 117 yards in a 45-10 loss to Kansas City. The Summerville alum has 40 catches for 611 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 2 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 45-10 loss to Kansas City. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 21 tackles, 4 TFL, 5 sacks and 5 pass deflections.
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection and 1 interception returned for a touchdown in a 45-10 win over Cincinnati. The Beaufort native has 36 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown and 5 pass deflections.
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Injured Reserve. The Berkeley alum has 8 catches for 92 yards.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played Tackle in a 37-17 loss to Minnesota
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Had 2 tackles in a 32-21 loss to Detroit. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 20 tackles, 1 sack and 4.5 TFL.