Lowcountry trio lands on Shrine Bowl roster

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Three area football players will represent the state in the annual Shrine Bowl later this year.
Hanahan’s Cooper Dawson, Fort Dorchester’s Davon Gilmore and Berkeley’s D.J. Chisolm are the South Carolina squad.
The annual contest pits the best seniors in the Carolinas against each other.
This year’s game will be on Saturday December 15th at Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College.
Three Lowcountry coaches will also be participating. Fort Dorchester’s Steve LaPrad, Baptist Hill’s Marion Brown and Hanahan’s Steve Blanchard are all assistants for South Carolina head coach Jackie Hayes from Dillon High School.
