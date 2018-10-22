Man shot trying to ‘break into’ DC news station

(RNN) – A man was shot inside the lobby of a TV station in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
The man was shot “trying to break into” the building at Fox affiliate WTTG. The station’s report described the 38-year-old as a “suspected intruder.”
WTTG reporter Will Cockey tweeted that a security guard shot the man “in the chest one time after man smashed through front doors to lobby.”
The station is located in the Friendship Heights neighborhood of northwest D.C.
The man survived the shooting and was taken to a local hospital, and police are conducting an investigation.
