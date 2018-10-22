Mother of Florence Co. deputy injured in mass shooting releases statement on daughter’s behalf

“First, I thank everyone for their prayers for my daughter, Farrah. As we have told everyone, she is still in critical condition and she is not out of the woods yet. The purpose of this statement is to share, however, that on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 the doctors had to amputate both of Farrah’s feet. It has been difficult for my family and I to process so we did so privately initially, but after countless hours of prayer I decided to share this information with everyone who cares about Farrah. This horrendous act of violence has altered my daughter’s life forever but I do believe that God has a plan for her.”