Mount Pleasant passes anti-discrimination ordinances

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant is joining surrounding cities in establishing non-discrimination ordinances for sexual orientation or gender identity.
Town Council voted unanimously last week to approve two additions to the town’s code of ordinances.
Under the new ordinances individuals cannot be discriminated against based on sexual orientation or gender identity in the “rental and sale of housing, and in the enjoyment and privileges to public accommodations.”
The Alliance For Full Acceptance has been working with G.M. Whitley, a Town Council Member for Mount Pleasant, to establish these ordinances.
“Sex in the state of South Carolina does not have a clear definition of whether or not it includes sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Whitley, “So what we just did with these ordinances is we clarified that.”
This comes just months after the town passed an HR resolution in June that established employment protections against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
Before that, Mount Pleasant had no ordinances in place that clearly defined protection for those two classes.
Chase Glenn, who is the executive director for AFFA, said that protections like this are extremely important for the LGBTQ+ community.
“Protections like this set up a deterrent for people that have public accommodations or own houses,” said Glenn. “But it also sets up protections for people who might be experiencing that discrimination.”
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.