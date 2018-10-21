Murrells Inlet benefit concert raises money for flood victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As families slowly start to rebuild following the damage caused by Hurricane Florence local businesses in Murrells Inlet are doing their part to help those in need.
Restaurants and bars all along the Marsh Walk partnered up for this event which includes a shrimp and grits cook off and nearly a dozen live bands.
This wasn’t the only benefit going on, The Beaver Bar which also raised funds for Florence flood victims.
Claw House and Dead Dog Saloon manager John Campbell said after seeing so many people impacted by not only the storm but the record flooding they wanted to do something and help out.
“We dodged a major bullet with the hurricane here and we weren’t the victims, but everyone around us was hurting, t had flood damage and a lot of our staff was impacted,” said Campbell.
At the Beaver Bar performers took the stage for nearly 12 hours to help raise money for those who aren’t just flood victims but their friends and customers.
“We get a first-hand one on one of what’s going on with their heart, not just their home and that’s when we try to get involved it’s what can we do for you today” said Leslye Beaver.
Although the storm never directly impacted businesses along the marsh walk Campbell said it did impact his employees.
There’s still a long road to recovery but both managers want to do anything they can to help rebuild this great community.
