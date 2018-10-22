New study ranks top 10 colleges and universities in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - To help college-bound seniors make the most informed school choices, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2019 Best College and University rankings.
WalletHub compared nearly 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Top 10 Colleges & Universities in South Carolina
1. Clemson University
2. Wofford College
3. Columbia International University
4. Presbyterian College
5. University of South Carolina
6. North Greenville University
7. The Citadel
8. Converse College
9. College of Charleston
10. University of South Carolina-Upstate
Here’s a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:
School Snapshot: Clemson University (1 = Best; 13 = Average; 25 = Worst)
- 3rd – Admission Rate
- 15th – Net Cost
- 20th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 11th – On-Campus Crime
- 20th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Wofford College (1 = Best; 13 = Average; 25 = Worst)
- 17th – Admission Rate
- 24th – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 20th – On-Campus Crime
- 18th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
School Snapshot: Columbia International University (1 = Best; 13 = Average; 25 = Worst)
- 1st – Admission Rate
- 11th – Net Cost
- 14th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 4th – On-Campus Crime
- 15th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 8th – Graduation Rate
- 23rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
