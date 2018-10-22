North Charleston leaders want input on city’s 10-year plan

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston residents have a second chance Monday to review their city’s plan for the next 10 years.
Besides seeing the plan, residents have the opportunity to provide their input at an open house from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gussie Green Community Center, located at 2012 Success Street.
The plan, called PRIME North Charleston, provides the framework for staff to help them create policies residents want.
It addresses nine elements including population change, economics, land use, transportation and housing.
North Charleston is the third-largest city in the state with a population of more than 108,000 and that number continues to climb.
“First and foremost, PRIME North Charleston will be a roadmap for the future of the city that is developed by the community as a whole,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “The planning process invites meaningful dialogue to develop a shared community vision for all of North Charleston. The community also has multiple opportunities to come together and participate in this conversation about all of the elements that will make PRIME North Charleston.”
Two additional open houses have been scheduled.
On Tuesday, residents can review the plan at the Senior Center at Northwood, located at 8707 Antler Drive, from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Then on Thursday, the Felix Davis Community Center, located at 4800 Park Circle, will host an open house from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
