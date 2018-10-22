NOVEMBER-LIKE START, WARMER AFTERNOON

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Temperatures are starting off well below normal for this time of the year! Morning lows are in the 40s to near 50 degrees along the coast and the 30s inland. These temperatures are typical for a morning in November. A sunny day is on tap with highs approaching the low 70s, warmer than yesterday afternoon. By the evening temps will quickly cool off so have the jacket ready to go.
Afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid 70s the next couple of days and then cool down to the 60s Thursday. Rain chances increase late in the week.
TODAY: Sunny and cool, HIGH: 72.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower early, LOW: 54, HIGH: 73.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine, LOW: 56, HIGH 73.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, much cooler, LOW: 53, HIGH: 67.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
