Number of registered voters in South Carolina spikes ahead of midterm election

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina saw a spike in the number of people who registered to vote ahead of the midterm election compared to prior midterm elections, according to new numbers from the South Carolina State Election Commission.
Looking at the last four months leading up to the deadline to register to vote, 90,844 people registered this year compared to only 42,878 during nearly the same period in 2014.
Officials from the Election Commission said there could be many reasons for the spike in registered voters.
“Facebook does a major push that puts reminders to register in everyone’s news feed,” South Carolina State Election Commission representative Chris Whitmire said. “Twitter, Uber and other apps and organizations have similar outreach efforts. This was not happening in 2014.”
The commission also mailed about 950,000 unregistered voters in early October, which could have also had an impact.
In total, there are 276,203 registered voters in Charleston County, which makes Charleston the county with the second-highest number of registered voters in the state.
Numbers from the South Carolina State Election Commission show more than 100,000 people are registered to vote in Dorchester County, and more than 123,000 people are registered to vote in Berkeley County.
Greenville County has 312,218 people who are registered to vote.
There are three locations open now for absentee voting in Charleston County:
- Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
- Seacoast Church: West Ashley Campus, 2049 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
- Seacoast Church: Mount Pleasant Campus, 750 Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
All locations will be open for voters on Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
