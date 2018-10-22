Overturned dump truck blocks all lanes of Hwy. 17A in Dorchester Co.

An accident involving an overturned dump truck has blocked all lanes of Hwy 17A in Dorchester County. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Abbey O'Brien | October 22, 2018 at 8:43 AM EST - Updated October 22 at 8:43 AM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Detours are in place in Dorchester County after a crash blocked all lanes of US 17A.

The crash involves an overturned truck on Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It was reported at 8:33 a.m. and the crash does involve injuries.

Northbound drivers are beind diverted to Summers to SC 61 and then back to 17A; Southbound drivers are being divered to SC 61 to Summers to Clubhouse and then back to 17A.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

