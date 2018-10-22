Police arrest suspect in deadly August home invasion

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the murder of a well-known realtor in August.
Elijah Prioleau, Jr., is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Prioleau is charged in the Aug. 5 shooting death of 54-year-old Harold Hutzler. Deputies responded to Hutzler’s home on Salamander Road on a report of a home invasion with shots fired. Officers found Hutzler dead of a gunshot wound, Pryor said.
“The initial investigation found that a number of people were inside the house when two to three unknown males entered the house through the front door,” Pryor said at the time of the incident.
Police believe there was an altercation which ended with the victim being shot.
Investigators received information that Prioleau was at a home on East Surrey Drive Monday morning, but he was not at the home when police arrived, Spencer said. He was later seen by officers on a bicycle in the area of East Surrey Drive and Accabee Road, Pryor said.
Prioleau was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
