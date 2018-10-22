Police seeking information following shootout outside W. Ashley restaurant

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are asking anyone with information to call them following a shootout outside a West Ashley restaurant this past weekend.
It happened on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. when a Charleston police officer responded to the Wingstop restaurant on 1319 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. for an active shooter in progress.
The officer met with a witness who said he saw several people shooting at each other in front of Wingstop.
Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles pull up to the front of the Wingstop, then a suspect leaving the restaurant firing several shots at the two vehicles.
A report states several men then left the two vehicles and began shooting at the suspect.
Police say after firing several shots from a handgun, the suspect was seen running towards the Charleston Amish Furniture store.
According to police, the other men began chasing the suspect, but returned to their vehicles and fled.
CPD officials say during the shooting, the front window of Wingstop was struck by a bullet causing it to shatter.
No one inside the businesses was struck by any bullets, police said.
If you have any information you are asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD central detective.
