Prizes offered this week for ‘smart commuting’ in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - You may want to reconsider how you commute to work this week.
The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) LowcountryGo commuter service program is offering incentives if you participate in their LowGoTober challenge.
The challenge starts on Monday, Oct. 22 and lasts through Friday, Oct. 26.
The goal is to encourage people to try sustainable options for commuting, like carpool, vanpool, bike, walk or telecommute, instead of driving solo.
To participate in the challenge you must take the following steps:
- Register with Lowcountry Go by visiting lowcountrygo.com or downloading the Lowcountry Go app on Apple or Android devices.
- Track trips each day (up to two, one-way trips daily) for a chance to win daily prizes. All trips must be logged by 8 a.m. the following day to be entered in daily drawings.
- Keep an eye on the live leader board at ridelowgo.com. The top LowGoTober challengers will be chosen at the end of the week for bigger prizes!
Prices include:
- Gift cards for the willing:
- Xiao Bao Biscuit ($50)
- Harris Teeter
- Whole Foods
- Triangle Restaurant
- Ye Olde Fashioned
- CARTA 30-day passes
- Gas cards
"The LowcountryGo program connects real commuters with real solutions, and now there is extra incentive to get started on a smarter commute," said BCDCOG executive director Ron Mitchum. "The goal of this event is not just to encourage sustainable commuting, but to also cut down on overall traffic. We invite all residents to take the LowGoTober challenge during the week of Oct. 22-26 to help reduce congestion and be entered for great prizes."
