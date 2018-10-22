Rays Blank Atlanta Behind Morrison’s 30-Save Shutout

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Goaltender Adam Morrison made 30 saves and held the Atlanta Gladiators (2-2-0-0) off the scoreboard in a 2-0 win for the South Carolina Stingrays (3-2-0-0) on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The win was the first for Morrison in a Stingrays sweater since Mar. 8, 2015 as well as his 10th career ECHL shutout.
Forwards Andrew Cherniwchan and Christian Horn also tallied goals for the Rays in the win, which was the team’s third consecutive victory this week.
Cherniwchan got South Carolina out to a quick 1-0 advantage with his second goal in as many games at 2:35 of the opening period. Defenseman Kevin McKernan started the play with an initial shot from the right point that got tipped by Grant Besse to create a loose puck in front for Cherniwchan, who backhanded it into the top right corner of the cage.
Horn then extended the lead just 59 seconds into the second period with his second goal of the year, slapping home a rebound at the side of the net after an initial shot by defenseman John MacLeod. Forward Jake Kamrass picked up the second assist on the play, which made it 2-0.
South Carolina held down the fort from there, despite being outshot in the game by the Gladiators, 30-27.
Atlanta netminder Sean Bonar made 25 saves during the contest in a losing effort. Both teams finished 0-for-4 on the power play in the contest.
South Carolina heads out on the road next week for three games in Norfolk against the Admirals, beginning Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The Stingrays return home on Saturday, Nov. 10 for Health and Wellness Night presented by Planet Fitness against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:05 p.m.