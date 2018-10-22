Tammy Moorer kidnapping trial begins its third week

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The kidnapping trial of Tammy Moorer begins its third week Monday morning, as the state gets the opportunity to continue cross-examining the defense’s witnesses.
Among them could be the defendant.
Moorer, who stands trial for kidnapping in relation to the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis, took the stand in her own defense on Friday.
She gave emotional testimony, breaking down into tears as she went into detail about the allegations as well as her relationships with Elvis and husband Sidney Moorer.
WMBF News reporter Marissa Tansino has been with this case since the very beginning, and she’ll continue to live tweet updates from inside the courtroom.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.